“Impossible to enjoy”: Hannibal Mejbri reacts after scoring Man United’s only goal vs. Brighton



Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has expressed his delight and disappointment in equal measure with the way events unfolded for his side against Brighton.

United fell to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Groß and Joao Pedro.

Hannibal was United’s only scorer.

The Tunisian came on in the second half of the match and did well during the few minutes he was on the pitch, with the goal scored in the 73rd minute his most notable contribution.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters after the match and praised Hannibal.

The United boss reiterated that the academy graduate did exactly what he was brought on to do – inject energy in the middle of the park and make a positive impact.

Hannibal’s goal vs. the Seagulls marks his first in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old took to social media where he wrote, “Years of work went into that moment to score a goal for this incredible club.”

“Impossible to enjoy it without the team getting the result we wanted.”

Hannibal will undoubtedly be hoping that his cameo will put him in Ten Hag’s thinking for a more prominent role in the team in future games.

With the Red Devils currently grappling with a number of players out either through injuries or out-of-the-pitch issues, the player has a chance at playing more minutes.

This is especially the case considering just how woeful Scott McTominay was. The Scotland international started the clash but was hardly convincing.

For United, all attention now shifts to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

