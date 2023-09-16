Interest in Arthur Vermeeren increasing with Barcelona and Man United among suitors



One of Manchester United’s biggest problems in the new season has been the lack of midfield balance, despite signing two new players in the summer.

Mason Mount’s inclusion in the opening two Premier League games saw United try to push up their midfield in a bid to try and win balls higher up the pitch.

However, it resulted in the opposition being provided easy counter-attacking opportunities, with Casemiro too isolated to be able to stop them.

United’s midfield issues

Christian Eriksen coming back into the fold has alleviated some of those issues but the Dane is not as efficient without the ball and during defensive transitions.

The Brazilian is yet to hit his stride thus far and it looks like he needs help, something Sofyan Amrabat can do once he becomes fit enough to start games for his new side.

But Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need to look beyond the Brazilian midfield enforcer as time goes on, considering his age.

The Peoples Person had reported about United watching Royal Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren in the past and it was claimed that Ten Hag is “in love with his game.”

Barcelona are very much interested in the 18-year-old midfielder, who excels as the defensive midfielder and as the central midfielder in a two-man pivot.

They feel the starlet has the capability of being Sergio Busquets’ successor.

The Belgium U21 international was instrumental in his team’s League and Cup double last season, playing 34 times across all competitions and registering one goal and two assists.

“Arthur Vermeeren, only 18 years old, is already an ever-present footballer who has been on FC Barcelona’s agenda since last season.

Vermeeren could be the long-term answer

“Marc Overmars, Antwerp’s sporting director, will hardly be able to retain him next season. Manchester United, Liverpool, Ajax, and Leipzig follow him strongly and he is also a target for Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton, who are known for their good football.

“Vermeeren will revalue himself in this edition of the Champions League although his price should be between 15 and 20 million euros,” a Mundo Deportivo report stated.

The Belgian side are in Barca’s Champions League group and depending on his performances, the Catalan giants could swoop for him as early as January.

United used to have a great rapport with the side during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time, regularly sending youth players out on loan there. Maybe that could come in handy should they want to trump the La Liga champions.

