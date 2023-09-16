Manchester United 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion: Player Ratings



Manchester United got beat by Brighton 1-3 at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 5- Couldn’t really do much for the goals and looked his usual calm and composed best with the ball. The lack of clean sheets will be hurting him though.

Diogo Dalot 4- Looked up for a fighting game in the beginning but faded just like the team did later on. Hasn’t made Erik ten Hag think about Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s place as the first option after a tough day against Mitoma.

Victor Lindelof 4- Made some good lunging tackles to help out Dalot on the right but overall, looked well short of his best, especially during the buildup.

Lisandro Martinez 4.5- Looked like a passenger as the ferocious tackles, brave interceptions, and raking passes have disappeared. United need his last season version back.

Sergio Reguilon 5- Looked energetic and eager to please but there’s a reason he wasn’t preferred by Tottenham. Looks shaky defensively and allowed the cross for the first goal.

Casemiro 6- Very adventurous in his passing and found Rashford with some ambitious interchanges but the one-man defensive wall version of the player is still missing.

Scott McTominay 3- Finally used in his Scotland role as the box-crashing No. 8 but failed to replicate the impact at club level. If he’s not scoring, he’s not doing anything, and that’s a problem for a midfielder.

Christian Eriksen 6- A key part of United’s buildup and ball progression. Kept the game ticking calmly with his passes and justified his selection.

Bruno Fernandes 4.5- Is always trying and effort cannot be questioned but the quality in final balls lacking. Always looked to play frantically forward which looks ugly when it doesn’t work out. Was inexplicably placed as a defensive midfielder for Brighton’s third goal where he let his man run free.

Marcus Rashford 6.5- The game was the full Marcus Rashford experience. Sometimes irresistible in attack and looked electric. Other times the age-old decision-making problem caused his team issues in attack.

Rasmus Hojlund 6.5- Scored a calmly taken goal that was eventually ruled out for the ball being out of play. However, his overall centre-forward play will leave the fans and the team hopeful for the future.

Substitutes:

Facundo Pellistri 6- Not much impact. Damning indictment on his standing if he didn’t get meaningful minutes despite the team having no right-wingers this game.

Alejandro Garnacho 6- Not much impact

Anthony Martial 5- Not much impact despite being the “senior option” as a striker.

Hannibal 6.5 – Gave hope with a well-taken goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Not much impact

