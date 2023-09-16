Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reacts to his EAFC24 rating

The start of the new footballing season usually coincides with the launch of the latest edition of the popular football console game which has been renamed to EA FC24, earlier known by the name of FIFA.

Players are given their ratings at the start of the campaign based on their performances from last season and beyond.

As reported by The Daily Star, Marcus Rashford is the latest player to discover his player rating, which is made up of his attributes in key areas to equate to his overall score.

All scores are out of 100 and Rashford gave his reactions to how he’s been rated in the latest edition.

Despite an overall jump from 83 to 85, the United man was left surprised with his low grading in one particular area of his game

Before revealing this year’s score, Rashford was asked to guess his rating for defending in last year’s game and he plumped for 68.

Turns out the 25-year-old was way off the mark, having scored a meagre 41 for his defensive skills – not impressing the United forward.

“41?! Am I that bad?!,” he said before discovering his rating this year is just one mark higher at 42.

“42, I am shocked with this one, I can’t lie,” said Rashford.

He was United’s top scorer last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for his standout campaign.

An indifferent start to the new season, both individually and collectively, has left United behind the chasing pack, having lost two of their opening four fixtures.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his main man to rediscover his form and consistency for the next round of fixtures, which start with Brighton’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.