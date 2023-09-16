Manchester United woeful start to Premier League season can be summed up with one stat



Manchester United’s woeful start to the Premier League season continued as they were put to the sword by adventurous Brighton, losing 1-3 at Old Trafford.

After losing away to Tottenham and Arsenal, this is the first time United have lost three of their opening five games in the Premier League era.

It sums up how United’s early season optimism has given way to a nightmare start that not even the most pessimistic fan would have seen coming.

The home loss to Brighton remains the most shocking addition to the list.

Man Utd have lost three of their opening five games of a Premier League season for the first time in the competition’s history. 💀 pic.twitter.com/JUy9DPCzqH — Squawka (@Squawka) September 16, 2023

For all their attacking endeavour and ruthlessness, Brighton were underdogs coming into this game due to United’s sterling home form.

They had gone more than a year without a home loss so this was the perfect fixture for Erik ten Hag’s men to get back to winning ways after late heartbreak against Arsenal.

Instead, what followed was a limp and lifeless display as Roberto de Zerbi’s men completely played them off the park in a statement win.

There is a worry now for Ten Hag and a huge one at that.

There is indiscipline in the players, the takeover saga remains like a cloud over the club, the new signings are not firing as hoped and last year’s team is regressing.

The fixture list doesn’t soften up either.

United play Bayern in their backyard next in what is sure to be dreaded by fans after the game against Brighton.

The troubles in the Premier League won’t ease up either as they next face Vincent Kompany’s progressive Burnley side in an away fixture in a season where they have looked defeated away from Old Trafford.

This is arguably the toughest time Ten Hag has faced in his United tenure and immediate improvements are needed, at least in performance if not the result. Otherwise, more such ugly records will be broken in the coming weeks.

