Scott McTominay puts in poor performance as Man United suffer embarrassing loss vs. Brighton



Manchester United were beaten by three goals to one by Brighton.

A United goal from Hannibal Mejbri proved to only be a consolation prize. Brighton’s goalscorers were Danny Welbeck, Pascal Groß and Joao Pedro.

The Red Devils only had 43% of the ball compared to Brighton’s 57%.

United had a total of 14 cracks at goal, with four of these being on target. Brighton on the other hand had 10 total shots, with eight troubling Andre Onana’s goal.

Erik ten Hag’s men strung together 487 passes with a success rate of 85%.

The Seagulls managed to make 659 passes with a pass accuracy of 91%.

During a game in which most of United’s stars simply did not turn up and did not give a good account of themselves, one of these poor performers who stood out was Scott McTominay.

The midfielder started the game off the back of a brilliant international break with Scotland.

He is currently the joint top scorer in the ongoing Euro Qualifiers with six goals.

The Scotsman played 85 minutes and failed to register a goal or assist. A shocking statistic for a midfielder, McTominay only had 22 touches of the ball.

He only made 15 out of 17 passes from the middle of the park, managing a pass success rate of 88%.

The 26-year-old did not make a single key pass or cross during the time he was on the pitch.

The Carrington academy graduate tried one long ball and delivered it on that single attempt.

McTominay did not register even a single shot. He embarked on two dribbles and came out on top on both occasions.

The player won two of the three ground duels he delved into. He was not required to contest any challenge in the air. He lost possession thrice and only made one interception.

McTominay failed to get a tackle or clearance to his name.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

