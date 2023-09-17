Alan Shearer admits feeling sympathetic towards Erik ten Hag amidst Man United’s poor form



Newcastle United and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has admitted that he feels sorry for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag due to the uncertainty he has to deal with off-the-pitch.

On Saturday, United fell to a 1-3 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford.

A goal from Hannibal Mejbri with just over 15 minutes of normal time left on the clock served as the only consolation for Ten Hag’s men who face Bayern Munich next in Germany on Wednesday as they kick start their Champions League campaign.

United’s defeat against the Seagulls means that the Red Devils have only won two out of their first five Premier League games this term. The rest have all been losses.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer hinted that the good work done by Ten Hag last season is at risk of being undone due to the uncertainty caused by the ongoing takeover situation.

Almost 10 months after the Glazers put the club up for sale, they are no closer to naming a preferred bidder.

The principal suitors, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still waiting while the American family continue to squeeze as much money out of the club as possible.

Expectedly, the protracted takeover saga has left fans frustrated.

Shearer told BBC Sport via Manchester Evening News, “I do have a little bit of sympathy with Ten Hag with all the serious external issues. Everything eventually filters down on the pitch, is it for sale or not for sale?”

“Leadership, where is that coming from? So I do have a little bit of sympathy for him”

Shearer added, “They just need to know, the fans need to know and he [Ten Hag] needs to know what is going on at the football club.”

“It all comes down onto the football pitch and it is starting to happen now.”

Like Shearer, United legend Gary Neville shared the same sentiments – that the Glazers and their decisions are directly responsible for the team’s misfortunes on the pitch.

Via his X account (formerly Twitter), Neville called for the Glazers to sell up and part ways with the 20-time English champions so as to give Ten Hag and his players the best possible chance of competing with the best.

