Argentina U-20 coach Javier Mascherano says he is “grateful” Alejandro Garnacho chose them over Spain



Javier Mascherano, who is the Argentina U-20 national team boss, has expressed his gratitude both to Manchester United and Alejandro Garnacho for the player choosing to play for the South American country over Spain.

A report covered by The Peoples Person during the international break indicated that Garnacho’s national allegiance was still undecided and he had to play for Argentina against Bolivia to permanently tie himself to the World Cup winners.

Garnacho had the option to play for Spain due to dual nationality from his parents.

Spain made attempts to lure the United youngster to their ranks but he made it clear he was only keen on committing to the Albiceleste.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni handed the 19-year-old minutes against Bolivia and as a result, he is no longer eligible to play for La Roja.

It was Mascherano who gave Garnacho a taste of the Argentina national team when he handed the winger his debut in the U20s.

The player went on to make four appearances before earning a promotion to the first team to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and other superstars.

Mascherano told TyC Sports via SportWitness, “Garnacho’s discovery is Garnacho’s and his decision to want to play for Argentina.”

“None of this would have happened if he didn’t want to play, that is the reality, and he knows it.”

Mascherano added, “We are grateful. We are happy that the players who are projected can play in the major league.”

“One has the responsibility of following a lot of boys who were born in Argentina and others who were not. The world has changed and gives us the possibility of seeing other players.”

Garnacho came on as a substitute during United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Saturday.

With multiple key players in the attacking department out of action, he will be hoping to start against Bayern Munich on Wednesday when the Red Devils face the Bundesliga giants in the Champions League.

