Getafe boss issues public apology for claiming Jude Bellingham had role in Mason Greenwood’s move



Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has publicly apologised for his earlier comments that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham played a part in Mason Greenwood’s loan transfer from Manchester United to the La Liga club.

Bordalas recently told Radio Marca that Bellingham and Greenwood spoke about the latter’s potential switch to Getafe.

He insisted that Bellingham, who himself sealed a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid this summer, recommended to Greenwood that La Liga would be a good landing spot for him.

Greenwood made his return to football on Sunday during Getafe’s 3-2 win against Osasuna.

The United academy graduate came on with 15 minutes of normal time left and made a difference.

He instantly won two corners and it’s from one of those that Getafe grabbed the winner to clinch all three points.

The Athletic reports that Bellingham’s representatives were unhappy with Bordalas’ earlier comments and urged the 59-year-coach to issue a clarification.

Bordalas told journalists after the Osasuna clash, “I wanted to clear up a misunderstanding there has been. I said that Mason Greenwood came to Getafe because he had spoken to Bellingham.”

“It has been clarified to me that this was not the case. I apologise. Mason arrived in a different way.”

“It was our interest and they offered him to me and we were very interested. I just wanted to clarify that, it was not a bad intention.”

As per The Athletic, Getafe have also reached out to Bellingham regarding the matter.

Speaking about Greenwood’s impressive cameo, Bordalas mentioned that they were “pleasantly surprised” by the 21-year-old’s offensive contributions.

The manager added that the United loanee is currently trying to accelerate his familiarity with the Spanish language in an effort to communicate better and without the aid of a translator.

