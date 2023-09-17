Man United loanee Mason Greenwood makes Getafe debut in 3-2 win against Osasuna



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood finally made his return to football as he came on for his Getafe debut in a 3-2 win against Osasuna.

Greenwood last featured in a competitive match in January of 2022.

The Englishman had been suspended since early last year pending investigations into alleged attempted rape and assault charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that they would no longer pursue the case due to the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United had provisionally planned for Greenwood’s re-integration into Erik ten Hag’s squad but were forced to make a U-turn due to the intensity of public outrage and backlash from supporters and even prominent personalities.

The Carrington academy graduate then signed for Getafe on loan during transfer deadline day. A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Greenwood could make his debut for the Spanish side sooner than expected after impressing coaches.

Getafe boss José Bordalas suggested that the 21-year-old’s debut could be delayed to allow him more time to regain match fitness after such a prolonged period on the sidelines.

However, Greenwood was named on the bench vs. Osasuna to the surprise of many.

With 15 minutes of normal time left and the game tied at 2-2, Bordalas turned to Greenwood and brought the player on.

He arrived on the pitch to applause and a crescendo of cheers from the Getafe fans after some brutal chants from the Osasuna contingent.

Greenwood certainly made a difference. He instantly won two corners. It was from the second corner out of a shot he dispatched that Getafe scored the winner to eventually clinch all three points.

He shifted between the right flank and the number nine positions during the 25 minutes he was in action, including added time.

No doubt Greenwood will be in contention to make a first start when Getafe face Real Sociedad next in a week’s time.

