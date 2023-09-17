Manchester United, Arsenal considering January swoop for Yves Bissouma



Manchester United succumbed to their third defeat in five games, losing 1-3 at home to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

A lot has already been written about the multitude of injuries and several off-field issues manager Erik ten Hag is having to deal with at the moment.

But at the moment, the team looks unbalanced, especially in midfield which was one of the strongest suits last season following the big-money acquisition of Casemiro.

Casemiro’s struggles in the new campaign

The Brazilian has looked a shadow of his former self this season, struggling to cover the gaps in midfield and it is pretty obvious that he needs help alongside him.

Scott McTominay does not seem to be in the manager’s long-term plans while Sofyan Amrabat remains injured and it remains to be seen whether he can adjust to Premier League football.

One player who could do exactly what the manager wants from his defensive midfielder is Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield general Yves Bissouma.

It was the Mali international who ran the show for Tottenham Hotspur when United came to town, especially in the second half as they secured a 2-0 victory.

After struggling under Antonio Conte in his debut season for the North London side, the 27-year-old has started to dictate proceedings under Ange Postecoglou.

And according to Fichajes, his ever-improving displays have not gone unnoticed with fellow North London side Arsenal and United watching with keen interest.

United, Arsenal interested in Bissouma

“The poor performance of Thomas Partey at Arsenal after costing 50 million euros forces Mikel Arteta to find a defensive alternative on the market to continue adding some muscle to the midfield, which is where Yves Bissouma comes into the picture.

“He is also in the crosshairs of teams like Manchester United and AC Milan, who would also be willing to join the massive bid for what could be one of the main movements of the winter transfer market in the Premier League.”

Spurs are unlikely to entertain any bids in January for a player who has been instrumental behind their rise in the early part of the new campaign.

Things could change next summer, however, and knowing how Daniel Levy operates, they would definitely charge at least double the €30 million they paid for his services to Brighton.

