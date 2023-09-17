Manchester United in transfer battle for Red Bull Salzburg’s Israeli prodigy Oscar Gloukh



Manchester United are continuing their efforts to refresh the squad with younger and hungrier talents and scouting accordingly.

The Sun reports that the club is “monitoring” Red Bull Salzburg’s 19-year-old Israeli prodigy Oscar Gloukh with a view to a move in the long term.

However, they are not the only club interested in his services.

United are locked in a three-way fight for his signature, with Liverpool and Arsenal also registering their interest.

Gloukh impressed in the recently finished international break, scoring for Israel against Romania as his nation took a step closer to qualifying for Euro 2024.

Gloukh joined Red Bull’s famed system from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January after scoring four goals and providing eight assists as an 18-year-old in just 17 appearances for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

An attacking midfielder by trade, his performances caught the eye of Red Bull’s scouting system as he moved to Austria for £6 million.

He made an impact instantly, scoring two goals and assisting two in 15 appearances but being on the pitch for just 773 minutes.

This season, he has started breaking into the first team, scoring once and assisting twice in just 15 minutes of football for Salzburg.

Combined with his ascendance at the international level, it won’t be a surprise if Gloukh’s name is heard a lot more in the coming years.

At United, a player of his profile could be welcome. He is adept with either foot and can play in multiple positions, including central-midfield and left-wing.

Although the prospect of a concrete move remains a long way off, initial contacts, monitoring and scouting could leave United with an upper hand when the eventual bidding war for his services begins.

