Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs could be set to make his return to management

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs could be set to make his return to football management.

Salford City’s poor start to the season has left the ‘Class of ’92’ owners pondering a change in the dugout.

Ex-United coach Neil Wood is currently in the hot seat but just two wins from the opening eight games of the new campaign has left Salford languishing at the wrong end of League Two.

As reported by The Sun, the club are now ready to look in house and turn to Giggs, in a bid to catapult them back up the table.

After early back-to-back promotions under the guidance of the former United crop, Salford are struggling to get out of the fourth tier of English football.

Last season’s agonising playoff semi-final defeat on penalties has only increased the expectation at the club and promotion is no doubt this year’s objective.

Giggs has been without a job since Rob Page officially replaced the former United man as manager of Wales last year.

The 49-year-old faced domestic abuse accusations toward his former partner Kate Greville and her sister Emma, in November of 2020.

Giggs has since been cleared of the charges, in July of this year, and is now ready to return to management.

The former midfielder is said to be open to getting back on the touchline and the opportunity to manage the club he part-owns could provide him with the perfect opportunity.

Alongside the Wales job, Giggs had a four game role as United’s player-manager at the back of the 2013/14 season, after David Moyes was relieved of his duties.

Giggs won two of his four games in charge of United and was tipped to take the post full-time but the club turned to Louis van Gaal with Giggs working closely with the Dutchman.

The Welshman remains the most decorated player in United’s rich history, as well as the club’s highest appearance maker – Giggs played 963 times during an incredible career which spanned over three decades.