Manchester United made a genuine push for Evan Ferguson



Evan Ferguson could well have lined up for Manchester United instead of against them this season, had things gone according to plan.

As has been reported previously by The Peoples Person, Man United have been interested in the teenager who is viewed as being among the very best of talents in his age group, across England.

Ferguson made his debut last season and is still only 18, but is currently highly sought after by the Premier League’s elite – and with good reason. Last season, he scored 6 league goals in just 952 minutes of football and has scored an additional four goals this term, making him the highest-scoring teenager in Europe over the cumulative period.

Three of this season’s goals came as the striker scored a hattrick against Newcastle just before the international break, clearing any lingering doubts as to his ability to deliver at the highest level.

While the Red Devils ended their pursuit of a striker with the acquisition of former Atalanta man, Rasmus Hojlund, it is now emerging, according to a Mirror report, that United made a genuine effort to sign the talented Irishman.

In fact, the club have pursued his signature over the past three years, beginning even before his move to Brighton.

According to former Brighton U-18 coach, the club had faced stiff opposition in signing the then-16-year-old Ferguson.

“Manchester United wanted him, Chelsea come in for him, Liverpool [too]. A few clubs came in once his name was out there,” he said.

According to the report, Erik ten Hag and others at Old Trafford still believe that Ferguson can be brought to Old Trafford. If so, he will come at a premium.

His talent is no longer a secret – if it ever was – and Brighton will likely look to replicate the record-breaking turnover they made on the sale of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea this summer.

From United’s perspective, the player may be worth it.

Speaking on Ferguson’s talent, Beard was further quoted as saying, “I’ve never seen anyone who can finish like him.”

“He’s not a poacher like Gary Lineker. He’s probably as close as a player as I’ve seen to Harry Kane. If you go back through all his goals so far, every single one is different.”

Given that United have previously shown a strong interest in Kane, it makes sense that the club would attempt to sign a youngster in his mould.

With Ferguson having definitively announced himself to the world, it will be a stern battle to land his signature.

