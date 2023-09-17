Manchester United prepared to pay €40 million for Real Madrid’s David Alaba



Manchester United have started the new Premier League season in shocking fashion, losing three games out of five for the first time in their history.

Despite Erik ten Hag trying something different tactically, it did not reap any dividends as Brighton ripped them apart in clinical fashion, once again raising question marks about the team.

A lot of United’s poor showings this season has been down to the fact that their superstars from last season — Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have had a shocking start to the season.

The defence looks vulnerable and after failing to land one of Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo, Ten Hag must be looking to right this particular wrong in the next transfer window.

United need a defensive upgrade

Former skipper Harry Maguire was close to leaving to join West Ham United and it is pretty evident that he is not in the manager’s plans moving forward.

Both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have also been linked with exits with the Frenchman’s poor injury record a major problem for United while the Swede was equally culpable against the Seagulls.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with summer moves for Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Atalanta starlet Giorgio Scalvini.

Now as per Catalan outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid’s David Alaba is a target for the Red Devils with Los Blancos open to the Austrian’s departure.

He was the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia with Real open to his departure after becoming dissatisfied with his displays last season and considering a change in personnel.

He recorded an impressive 18 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions in his first season which resulted in Real Madrid winning the Champions League.

Last season he kept 13 clean sheets in 39 appearances as his team generally struggled.

But the former Bayern Munich man did not want to take a step back at this juncture of his career, and United have emerged as a potential alternative.

“He (Alaba) is now 31 years old and Real Madrid have detected a drop in performance, so they consider that the ideal is to transfer him before his value decreases.

United want Alaba

“What Madrid did not expect is that Alaba would be so reluctant to go to Saudi Arabia, so he has no choice but to find a way out with some giant in Europe.

“And the club most interested in signing David Alaba at the moment is Manchester United, which despite the large outlay this summer has once again started the season in a very irregular manner.

“United needs to strengthen its defense and has Alaba on the agenda, so it would be willing to pay the 40 million euros that Real Madrid is asking for.”

United have decent luck with signings from Real with both Casemiro and Varane proving game-changers at least initially but they both seem to be short-term signings due to their age.

Alaba firmly fits in that category and while he would be an attractive proposition, it would require United to spend on their defence very soon afterward. Going after a younger and more long-term option should be the way forward.

