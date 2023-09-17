Manchester United set for long-term windfall as underwhelming add-ons in Deal Henderson’s transfer are reported



Manchester United engineered a bit of a culling of the squad this summer with many long-serving members of the squad departing permanently.

One of those who netted United their highest transfer fee was Dean Henderson.

The United academy product was sold to Crystal Palace for an initial fee of £15 million plus some add-ons.

Now, The Sun has reported the add-ons, their amount, and the conditions it would take to trigger them.

The report states that United would receive £2.5 million once Henderson makes 100 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions.

Currently, he is the backup option at the club, yet to make an appearance as another United academy player, Sam Johnstone plays over him.

Besides this guaranteed sum, United would also be entitled to a 15% cut of any future transfer fee if Palace sell Henderson at any time.

United inserted a similar clause in the sale of many talented youngsters this summer in the hope that their eventual development will net the club some good returns.

However, it can also backfire badly, as can be seen in the case of Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha was sold to Palace with a 25% sell-on clause but he ultimately left the club as a free agent this summer. A big reason why that happened is because Palace demanded huge money for him as they had to pay 25% of it to United.

United will hope it’s not repeated with Henderson and he soon takes over the No. 1 spot at Selhurst Park.

The club’s troubles with Financial Fair Play regulations mean they could every single penny which comes in, especially for an academy product as that vastly helps with FFP.

