Peter Schmeichel has harsh words for Lisandro Martinez after Brighton humbling



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel slammed star defender Lisandro Martinez for trying to be the hero as the Red Devils suffered a 1-3 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

After his initial struggles, Martinez proved to be a gamechanger at the back for United but his start in the new campaign has been far from exemplary.

Schmeichel, who played over 200 games between the sticks for United, lashed out at the Argentine for the role he played in allowing Pascal Groß to score the Seagulls’ second.

The German midfielder skipped past several United defenders – including Martinez, who got turned easily inside the box, allowing him to unleash a low shot past Andre Onana.

Even for the third goal scored by João Pedro, the Argentine international, instead of closing the striker down, tried to stand and block the effort which ended up blocking the goalkeeper’s view.

Schmeichel was not at all impressed and pointed out his defensive actions as being a piece of individualism that typifies much of the dysfunction exhibited by United at the moment.

Talking to Premier League Productions after the match, as The Mirror reports, Schmeichel said:

“It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual,”

“Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in line of the goalkeeper.

He should be closing down rather of just stood up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly things aren’t right for Manchester United.”

While a lot of players have been underperforming in the new campaign, Martinez’s alarming drop in form is a worry for the manager.