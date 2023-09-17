Peter Schmeichel says Man United have never had a player like Rasmus Hojlund before



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has said that the club have never had a player like Rasmus Hojlund in their ranks before.

This summer, United acquired Hojlund from Atalanta for £64 million plus another £8m in add-ons.

The striker had to wait for his debut owing to a back injury sustained during his time in the Serie A with his former side.

He came on in the second half during United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal and showed very promising glimpses of what he can do while leading the line.

Schmeichel, who was part of the Red Devils’ treble-winning 1999 team, spoke to club media and had his say on Hojlund and the Dane’s prospects of succeeding at Old Trafford.

The former goalkeeper waxed lyrical about his countryman and indicated that he has all the attributes to trouble rival defences.

The United legend said, “He’s a very, very nice boy. I’ve been asked about him a lot, and the phrase I always use is that he has a lot of unfulfilled potential.”

“There isn’t a weakness in his game. There isn’t a part of his game where he can’t be absolutely excellent. A lot of that has to come from how he handles himself, and I’m absolutely sure he’ll do that well, but it’s also about how he’s being coached.”

Schmeichel added, “This guy is everything: he’s big, strong, quick, physical, technical, tactically adept. Everything you want in a footballer, everything you want in a striker. He’s got the nose, as well, of a no.9.”

The ex-United shot-stopper pointed out that Hojlund’s impressive cameo against the Gunners was “not a false positive.”

He explained that not only does the striker bully defenders, but he also wants the ball, wants to get involved in play and puts pressure on the opposition with his running.

As per Schmeichel, “He’s just got complete and utter unfulfilled potential and I’m very excited about him at United, because I don’t think we’ve ever had a player like him.”

The 59-year-old compared Hojlund to Wayne Rooney.

He however remarked that the current United number 11 has a long way to go before he can live up to Rooney’s legendary status at the Theatre of Dreams.

