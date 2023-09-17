Raphael Varane has sparked a trend among injured stars with his international retirement

Raphael Varane appears to have started a new trend among footballers who are looking to save themselves from burnout and prolong their careers.

The Sun reported that several players are considering retirement from international football in an effort to avoid injuries, just as the Manchester United star has done.

Varane decided to retire from the French national team in February, with The Peoples Person reporting that this may be the result of exhaustion for the 30 year old, as well as a desire to spend more time with his family.

A few days later, the Man United centre-back confirmed this reality in an interview, declaring “We have overloaded schedules and play non-stop. Right now, I feel like I’m suffocating and that (Varane) the player is gobbling up (Varane) the man.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a player that The Sun believes could follow Varane’s example, with the shot-stopper admitting that a packed fixture schedule may have led to him suffering an ACL knee injury.

“Players are being treated like robots,” Courtois stated, continuing, “It’s no wonder there are so many injuries. It’s little wonder that players are giving up on international football to try and recharge the batteries.”

Like Varane, Leicester City and former England striker Jamie Vardy also retired from international football in an effort to safeguard his longevity at club level.

“To be honest with you, this has been on my mind for a while. I’m not getting any younger and you can see, to be fair to the gaffer, he wants to make it more youthful,” Vardy admitted.

Jonas Baer Hoffmann, the General Secretary of the FIFPRO players’ union, believes that players are under excessive pressure due to overloaded fixture schedules, ultimately increasing the risk of injuries.

“We need regulation and enforcement mechanisms to protect players. It’s time to make player health and performance a priority,” Hoffmann commented.

Despite quitting international football, Varane has continued to be plagued by injuries.

Currently, United are without the services of their World Cup-winning centre back at least until the Burnley match on 23 September.