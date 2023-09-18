Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be out for two months with hamstring injury

Manchester United’s dismal start to the Premier League campaign continued with a home defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

The Seagulls outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford and handed United their first domestic home loss since the opening day of last season.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier on Monday, Aaron Wan-Bissaka limped off in the closing stages with an injury, compounding another bad day at the office.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has now confirmed the extent of the damage with the right-back set to miss up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for up to two months after sustaining hamstring injury in final minutes after coming on against Brighton. More on @TheAthleticFC #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 18, 2023

The news will serve as another huge blow to Ten Hag who is now worryingly short of options in defence.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both long-term absentees, Diogo Dalot has been filling in at left-back and United were forced into an emergency loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon.

To his credit, Reguilon was a rare bright spark against Brighton and now he looks set for an extended run in the team.

Dalot will go back to his more familiar right-back role but United simply cannot afford another injury at the back.

With games coming thick and fast, Ten Hag is likely to rely on the pair of Dalot and Reguilon to get him through the next couple of months with little respite.

Raphael Varane is also missing at centre-half, meaning United are short across the entire back line.

Wan-Bissaka had enjoyed a fine end to the previous campaign, again establishing himself as the club’s de-facto right-back and the injury will come as a huge personal disappointment to him.

Ten Hag’s defensive unit has been decimated by injuries since the start of the season and has no doubt played a major part in United’s slow start to the campaign.

