Another controversy?: Harry Maguire left Old Trafford within minutes of Brighton game



Manchester United’s 20-game Premier League winning streak at home came to an end on Saturday as they suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat at the hands of high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.

The midfield and defence was ripped to shreds but despite the numerous injuries, manager Erik ten Hag did not call upon under-fire defender Harry Maguire.

He was the subject of intense criticism during the international break with his mother and national team manager speaking out about the situation.

Under-fire Maguire involved in yet another controversy?

After trying to sell him during the summer transfer window, Ten Hag is yet to start him this season and now things could get worse if a Football Insider report is to be believed.

As per the article, Maguire left Old Trafford within 15 minutes of the final whistle and it could mean that the 30-year-old missed the dressing room inquest post-game.

After an embarrassing defeat like that on Saturday, harsh words are bound to have been spoken to all the players in the matchday squad and Maguire not being there could open a whole new can of worms for the manager to deal with.

Cristiano Ronaldo had pulled a similar stunt but that was after he refused to come on as a substitute. It will be interesting to see if there is any major fall-out from this latest episode concerning the England international.

“Man United star Harry Maguire stomped out of Old Trafford within minutes of the final whistle following the team’s defeat to Brighton, sources have told Football Insider.

“Maguire did not hang around long afterward and was spotted leaving the tunnel and exiting the stadium within 15 minutes of the match completion.”

How will ETH react?

“His unusually early exit will raise eyebrows among club observers as well as supporters about his commitment to the team.”

It is clear to see that the former Leicester City man is not in the manager’s plans moving forward and he should have accepted the chance to revive his career at West Ham United in the summer.

Maguire was stripped of the captain’s armband over the summer which highlighted his reduced status in the squad and things are not expected to improve despite Ten Hag’s public statements of support.

Maguire has seen just 23 minutes of playing time for the Red Devils so far this campaign, which came in the defeat to Arsenal.