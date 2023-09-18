Barcelona evaluating Frenkie de Jong’s situation amidst renewed interest from Man United



Barcelona have not closed the door to a possible sale of Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester United still keen on the Dutch midfielder.

Last summer, Erik ten Hag made De Jong his number one transfer priority.

Despite agreeing a fee with Barca, a dispute over deferred wages that the player was owed by the Blaugrana made an Old Trafford switch for De Jong impossible.

United abandoned their pursuit and signed Casemiro instead.

In the recently closed transfer window, the Red Devils secured further reinforcements in the middle of the park, in the form of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

Both players are currently injured and out of action.

De Jong has continued to be linked to United despite him being a key player for Xavi.

Fichajes reports that Ten Hag’s side have not given up on adding the Barcelona star to their ranks and have renewed their efforts to land him in a year’s time.

According to the Spanish publication, United are keen on making a “solid offer” to finally reunite De Jong with Ten Hag. The two of course worked together at Ajax.

Barcelona are interested since they would be able to recoup most of the €85m they paid Ajax for the 26-year-old.

The Catalonia giants are understood to be “evaluating” De Jong’s situation as such a big fee for him would go a long way in easing the club’s financial constraints.

Ten Hag is pushing for the player.

So far this season in La Liga, De Jong has made five appearances and scored one goal. He has started all five games.

