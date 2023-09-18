Charges against Antony dropped by one of three women accusing him of violence



One of the three women who have made claims of assault against Manchester United star Antony has dropped her case.

The United star is currently not training at United as the club has told him to stay away until the claims made by three women have been resolved.

In each case the alleged victim has claimed Antony has physically violated them in a domestic situation.

Rayssa de Freitas claimed that following an incident in a night club, she was attacked in a car by Antony and “Mallu Ohana – the ex-wife of Brazil player Dudu – in Antony’s Land Rover after the three left a Sao Paulo nightclub” (source: The Mail) and that she needed hospital treatment after the incident.

The alleged incident took place while Antony was still at Ajax and according to The Telegraph, “It is understood the police report has since been retracted in full.”

This, however, leaves two other cases in which women have complained to the police about the Brazilian’s behaviour.

One of the other complainants is 33-year-old banker Ingrid Lana, who also claims she was physically attacked.

In her case, a leaked recording of a telephone conversation between the alleged victim and a member of Antony’s entourage offers compelling evidence that she may have been pressurised into making the complaint.

If that proves to be the case, it would leave the main complainant, Antony’s former girlfriend Gabriela Callavin, on her own in attempting to seek justice.

Cavallin has pressed charges both in Brazil and in Manchester over four separate incidents, offering evidence of photos of physical injuries that she claims came from assaults.

She has also appeared on Brazilian TV to make her claims.

Antony has consistently denied any wrongdoing against any of the three complainants and also has appeared on TV to defend himself.

He has admitted that the relationship with Cavallin was tempestuous and at times verbally abusive but insists that he never resorted to physical violence.