Facundo Pellistri looks ahead to making Champions League debut against Bayern Munich



Facundo Pellistri has expressed his excitement at making his Champions League debut when Manchester United travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

United kickstart their campaign in Europe’s elite competition when they come up against Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Allianz Arena later this week.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be looking to make amends following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Saturday.

Pellistri came on as a substitute with five minutes of normal time left on the clock.

With Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable due to different off-the-pitch reasons, Pellistri would have been hoping to feature against the Seagulls.

However, Ten Hag opted not to deploy a natural right-winger. Instead, Scott McTominay was charged with patrolling that area of the pitch, with Diogo Dalot mostly providing the width. This tactic failed and Brighton exploited the right flank multiple times.

Pellistri, who is in contention to feature against Bayern, spoke to club media and could not contain his excitement at the opportunity.

The Uruguayan said, “It’s one of the best tournaments in the world. Manchester United deserves to be there and, as we are Manchester United, we have to give everything.”

“The Barcelona games [in last season’s Europa League play-off] were amazing and we are looking forward to those types of games in the Champions League. We are ready to play against everyone.”

The 21-year-old added, “The best ones who do that [entertain] are [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, [Cristiano] Ronaldo. The way they are on the wings. They get the ball and, every time, they create space for others by winning that one-v-one because football is 11 against 11.”

“So, if everyone is with the man, it will be impossible. So someone has to make that dribble. So, yes, I really enjoy watching them because they make those things happen and make football what it is.”

If given a start, Pellistri will have the chance to put pressure on Ten Hag into giving him a run in the team.

