Harry Kane issues Manchester United warning to Bayern Munich teammates



Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has warned his teammates against underestimating Manchester United even as the English giants navigate through a difficult period.

Bayern and United face off against each other on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off the back of a shambolic 1-3 defeat against Brighton. In five Premier League games so far this season, United have only won two.

Kane, who is extremely familiar with United from his time in England’s top flight, has cautioned the Bundesliga giants against being complacent when they host the Red Devils at the Allianz Arena.

The 30-year-old told Sports Illustrated, “A difficult game. I know Manchester United are having a difficult moment at the moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re always looking to come back in a big way.”

“So we have to be prepared for them and of course we want to get the crowd behind us as early as possible on Wednesday in front of our home crowd and approach the game with a lot of intensity.

“The Champions League is always special and my first game with Bayern Munich will stay with me – so I hope it goes well.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand insisted that his former side must be wary of the England striker who will undoubtedly be raring to score against them and further endear himself to the Bayern supporters.

Kane was of course Ten Hag’s number one transfer target this summer before he completed a switch to the Bundesliga.

United abandoned their pursuit when it became clear that Tottenham Hotspur had no intention of letting their former talisman join a direct Premier League rival.

Rasmus Hojlund was signed in Kane’s place for £72 million.

Ferdinand noted that Kane will be motivated to find the back of the net against United. The former defender told TNT Sports via The Daily Mail, “I can’t wait. Look at the clubs. Two clubs with huge history.

“The backdrop of Harry Kane being there as well, the England captain, someone who a lot of Man Utd fans would have wanted to come and wear the United shirt.”

“He’s a phenomenal player, his record speaks for itself. Champions League football, he’s been there, he’s produced before, he’s been to a final [in 2019] but never won it. He hasn’t got his hands on any silverware, so the bit will be between his teeth.”

Ferdinand further stated that United’s defenders will be wary of the threat posed by Kane and Bayern’s other attackers.

