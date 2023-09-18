“He’s a role model”: Sergio Reguilon reveals details of his special relationship with Casemiro



New Manchester United star Sergio Reguilon has revealed that Casemiro is the teammate who has helped him the most to settle at his new club.

The two of course played together at Real Madrid.

Reguilon was among a number of players United signed late into the transfer window.

He was acquired on loan from Tottenham Hotspur after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left Erik ten Hag extremely short at left-back.

Reguilon made his debut on Saturday as United were beaten by Brighton at Old Trafford.

He was one of the few players however who left the match with any credit. He was promising during the time he was on the pitch and showed he can be extremely helpful.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for around two months with a hamstring injury, Reguilon and Diogo Dalot are the only fit senior full-backs available to Ten Hag for selection.

The 26-year-old spoke to ICS via club media and opened up on his start to life at Old Trafford.

“I really have so many good memories with him [Casemiro],” he said.

“A lot of games, training sessions and trips with him. He sent me a message on the first day when I arrived here, saying he could help me if I needed anything at all to do with the club – or the house – he said that he was here for anything I needed.

“I’m really grateful to him. I have so many people here who are helping me. Casemiro is one of them. It really makes you feel at home when you have people looking out for you from the very first day.”

Reguilon explained that Casemiro’s experience at the elite level is instrumental as United prepare to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

“I have always said that he is a leader on the pitch. He brings so much energy. He is so consistent. I think it is so important in football nowadays to have experienced players like him, who can push everyone to step up the intensity. He is a role model.”

“I mean it’s hard to even know where to begin when you’re talking about his trophies, my goodness!”

