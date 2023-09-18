Jose Maria Gimenez linked with move to Manchester United in January

Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez is being linked with a move to Manchester United in the next summer transfer window.

Fichajes have reported that Gimenez is open to the idea of departing the La Liga giants as he struggles to secure a regular spot in the starting XI under manager Diego Simeone this season.

While he has long been a crucial player for Atletico since arriving from Uruguayan club Danubio FC, Gimenez has fallen down the pecking order in recent times after battling a long string of injuries.

Gimenez has been limited to just one appearance for the two-time La Liga champions this season – a 29-minute cameo during a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Valencia.

With just two years remaining on the Uruguayan’s current contract, Atletico may be persuaded to offload the player next summer so as to avoid the scenario of him leaving on a free transfer once his contract ends in June 2025.

Still, United may need to submit a generous offer to convince Atletico to allow the player to depart as other clubs such as Chelsea and Inter Milan are also linked with the defender.

Despite his waning importance in Simeone’s lineup, Gimenez has been key to much of Atletico’s success over the past decade.

He has won two La Liga titles, a UEFA Supercup, a Spanish Super Cup and the 2018 Europa League during his decade in Madrid.

In addition to honing his talent, Gimenez would greatly help to replenish United’s defensive depth, particularly as first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane is quite injury-prone while the futures of both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are up in the air.

While Gimenez may be considered a prime defensive transfer target, United are not expected to solely focus on signing the Atletico star next summer.

The Red Devils are also looking to expand their options on the wing.

FourFourTwo reported that while Gimenez remains on United’s radar, the club is also interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

Should United’s growing list of injuries at the back remain extensive, it can be expected that the club will be linked with numerous other defenders as the January transfer window approaches.