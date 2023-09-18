Man United’s extensive absentee list grows to the size of a team



Aaron Wan-Bissaka has become the latest addition to a growing list of Manchester United first-team players out of action due to injury.

A report covered by The Peoples Person confirmed that Wan-Bissaka sustained a hamstring injury expected to keep him sidelined for around two months.

The Englishman picked up the injury when he came on from the bench in the late stages of his side’s 3-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Wan-Bissaka’s injury means that Erik ten Hag only has two fit senior full-backs at his disposal for the near future – Sergio Reguilon and Diogo Dalot.

This is because Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are also nursing injuries of their own.

Shaw picked up a muscle injury before the international break. The nature of Malacia’s injury remains unspecified but just like Shaw, the Netherlands international is set for a prolonged period on the treatment table.

The other defender unavailable due to a physical setback is Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman came off at the interval during United’s 3-2 comeback win vs. Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

It was subsequently relayed that the World Cup winner would be out for around six weeks. In games against Arsenal and Brighton, Varane’s absence has certainly been felt considering just how fragile and vulnerable the Red Devils have been at the back.

In midfield, Ten Hag is not able to count on the services of new signing Sofyan Amrabat, nor Kobbie Mainoo or Mason Mount.

Amrabat is trying to shake off a back injury suffered while still contracted to Fiorentina. The Moroccan recently had to withdraw from international duty with the Atlas Lions as a precautionary measure taken so that his injury would not be aggravated further.

Mount had his new life at United curtailed by a hamstring injury.

Mainoo, who was pre-season’s breakout star, got hurt when the Red Devils came up against Real Madrid in the United States.

The Carrington academy graduate seemed destined for a key role under Ten Hag this season but he will have to wait a bit longer to get a chance to make a lasting impression both on his manager and supporters.

In the attacking department, Ten Hag is without Antony, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo.

Antony was granted an indefinite leave of absence by the club amidst allegations of assault, causing bodily harm and issuing threats brought against him by different women.

Sancho on the other hand has been involved in a public spat with Ten Hag which culminated in the 23-year-old’s banishment from the first team until he issues an apology for challenging his manager and branding him a liar via a social media post.

Amad sustained a knee injury during United’s clash vs. Arsenal in pre-season.

Tom Heaton is also not available due to a calf injury.

All in all, there are 11 players who are not available either due to injuries or off-the-pitch issues. It’s certainly a lot for Ten Hag, let alone any manager to deal with.

While United’s performances so far this season have been unsatisfactory and below par, the 20-time English champions have not been aided by the number of key stars who are not available.

Ahead of the Bayern Munich match on Wednesday, Donny van de Beek is also not eligible to play. This is because the Dutch midfielder was not officially registered in United’s Champions League squad.

All the injuries certainly warrant questions being asked of the club’s medical and fitness department.

It’s understood that United are set to appoint Arsenal’s current head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll as their new Head of Sports Medicine.

O’Driscoll is renowned and highly respected within his field. In the face of an injury crisis, his expertise is desperately needed.



