Manchester United had spoken to intermediaries regarding Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella



Manchester United’s additions in midfield have not worked so far as the team have started the new Premier League season in dismal fashion.

Three defeats in the opening five games have meant pressure has been heaped on manager Erik ten Hag, who is scrambling to find a solution as soon as possible.

In a major worry for the boss, Casemiro looks to be struggling for form while the manager is struggling to find him the perfect partner.

United’s midfield woes

Ten Hag tried to play Mason Mount alongside him in the opening two games but the Englishman played in an advanced position which left gaps for the opposition to exploit.

The manager turned to the trusty Christian Eriksen, who alleviated those issues but his off-the-ball work rate remains a concern, especially with the manager focussing on pressing on the front foot.

Sofyan Amrabat remains injured and amid these issues comes the news that United had spoken to intermediaries regarding a potential move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella.

The Peoples Person had reported during the summer window that United were desperate for midfield reinforcements and with both Mount and Amrabat deals looking far from likely, they were weighing up a proposal for the Italian ace.

In the end, the asking price coupled with the Nerazzurri’s stance of not requiring to sell post the dream Champions League run changed the landscape.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, there was interest from United’s end, and at one point it seemed a proposal could arrive on Inter’s door.

However, the club decided to back the manager and went after the former Fiorentina man, and in the end, it was Amrabat who walked through the doors of Carrington.

Barella move did not pan out

“There was interest, through some intermediary who had made it clear that a proposal could arrive. Of course, if we look at what the Red Devils have done it seems that there can be no chance of reaching Barella. In midfield, the choice ended up with Amrabat.

“A good purchase, but these figures are too distant to secure another type of hit. At the same time, it can be said that the characteristics are completely different. But was it an interesting destination? Of course, if Inter hadn’t finished in the Champions League the situation would have totally changed.”

The 26-year-old registered nine goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across last season and was Inter’s second-highest assist-giver and fourth-highest goalscorer.

The European champion’s ability to play all across the midfield and offer a goal threat would have been a valuable addition but the manager wanted more steel in the centre of the park and the club shifted their approach accordingly.