Predicted Man United XI vs Bayern Munich: Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho to start



After Manchester United failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion at home in the Premier League, not many people are giving them a chance of coming away with anything from a trip to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League match on Wednesday.

United have started the season in dismal form and shrouded in controversies over off-pitch situations.

The difficult tie against the Harry Kane-inspired Bundesliga club can be viewed in two ways – a damage limitation exercise of a free hit in a game that United are not expected to win, and do not need to given that two qualify from the group.

The way manager Erik ten Hag sees it will largely dictate the starting line-up, with damage limitation dictating a much more cautious XI and the “free hit” approach suggesting a much bolder one.

We think broadly he will go for the latter and field a strong, attacking side.

Andre Onana will be in goal.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out against Brighton due to “illness” although rumours have been circulating on social media that he has a hamstring pull that will rule him out for two months.

Either way, we have assumed he will not play and that Diogo Dalot will keep the right back berth, with loanee Sergio Reguilon, who was excellent in his debut on Saturday, at left back.

The two centre backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were poor against the Seagulls and there is an outside possibility that Raphael Varane will have recovered from injury in time to face Bayern. But if that is not the case, Ten Hag will surely stick by Victor and Licha when the alternatives are the much-maligned Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

In midfield, Ten Hag opted for a diamond formation against Brighton but it did not work and we think he’ll revert to a double pivot. Sofyan Amrabat could be available for the first time but it would be a tall order to expect him to start, given that he has not kicked a ball for months.

Both Casemiro and Scott McTominay were poor on Saturday but the Brazilian should keep his place alongside Christian Eriksen, with Bruno Fernandes in the 8/10 role. McTominay is expected to drop to the bench.

Up front, the absence of both Antony and Jadon Sancho – assuming the latter’s differences with Ten Hag are not resolved by then – means that either Facundo Pellistri or Alejandro Garnacho could start, with Rasmus Hojlund through the middle and Marcus Rashford on the opposite flank to the selected youngster. A Rashford-Hojlund-Garnacho front three is most likely and, on paper, is one of the most exciting young forward lines in world football.

Mason Mount is another player close to a return from injury so he could also slot in to a wide position if available.

Ultimately we think the line-up will be similar to Saturday’s, with McTominay making way for a winger. However, the bench could be a lot stronger, with Mount, Amrabat, Varane and Wan-Bissaka all with a shout of bolstering the ranks.

This, then, is our predicted XI for Wednesday’s game: