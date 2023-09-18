Tottenham Hotspur plotting January swoop for Harry Maguire



Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a January swoop for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, according to a new report.

Maguire came close to leaving United in the summer after the club agreed a £30 million fee with West Ham for his services.

However, personal terms could not be agreed and the move collapsed.

The former skipper is now very much a reserve option at United, considered to be fifth choice at centre back.

According to fichajes.net, new Spurs manager Ante Postecoglou remains a fan of the beleaguered defender and is plotting a move for him in the winter transfer window.

Fichajes say that Spurs are “still actively searching for new signings, with the next target in the winter window being Manchester United’s English centre-back, Harry Maguire.”

The outlet further says that Maguire can “certainly provide leadership and valuable experience to strengthen the team’s defence” and that there are “persistent rumors about a possible offer to convince both the player and Manchester United to separate their paths.”

Spurs have got off to an excellent start in the new Premier League season with their new centre back partnership of Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven. They also have Eric Dier who can play in the role.

And while Fichajes are not always the most reliable of outlets, it is true to say that there is little cover at centre back at White Hart Lane and that the club has been linked with Maguire previously.

If one of Maguire’s doubts about West Ham is the size of the club, he could certainly be more attracted to a move to the north zone of the capital.

However, United would need to source a replacement and this would be tricky to resolve in the short space of time that is allocated to the winter window.

Nonetheless, with Raphael Varane’s ongoing injury problems, the position must now be a priority for Erik ten Hag and a move for 19-year-old Benfica star Antonio Silva has been mooted in recent days, which, if brought forward, could pave the way for Maguire’s departure.