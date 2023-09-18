Transfer guru Michael Edwards was at Old Trafford during Man United’s defeat vs. Brighton



Transfer expert and former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards was present at Old Trafford during Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

The in-demand Edwards has been on sabbatical since leaving his role at Liverpool last summer.

He has been linked to a number of top clubs in Europe including in the Premier League such as Chelsea and United.

Late last year, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Red Devils were closing in on agreeing a deal to bring Edwards to the club.

It was said that the Red Devils made a huge and lucrative offer to the 44-year-old who is highly renowned in his profession for structuring clubs and enabling them to run smoothly.

He is credited with unearthing gems who have gone on to become world-class players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson.

While at Anfield, Edwards ensured transfers for stars like Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino were completed without real competition and fuss.

He managed to secure huge fees from the sales of fringe players such as Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster for instance.

For a long time now, United have been criticised for their poor recruitment strategy. In addition to this, the 20-time English champions have come under fire for their inability to sell players deemed surplus to requirements.

This summer, academy players like Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Laird, Noam Emeran and Teden Mengi just to mention a few were sold for nominal sums.

Edwards’ presence at Old Trafford on Saturday therefore sparked speculation that there is a chance he could commit to United and help revamp the behind-the-scenes operations.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the ex-Liverpool executive was present in the director’s box as United were vanquished by Brighton at their own home.

Plus, former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards watched #MUNBHA from the directors' box at Old Trafford. Who can blame him for taking in a Brighton game as he prepares to return to football? They are quite something to watch https://t.co/ywZQEhw9yV — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 18, 2023

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s David Ornstein relayed that Edwards is to make his much-anticipated comeback to football by launching an advisory service in partnership with former colleague at Liverpool and ex-director of research, Ian Graham.

As per Ornstein, “The firm will offer its skills and experience to ownership groups and teams as they look to engineer progress and success on and off the pitch.”

“Edwards’ role will not prevent him taking permanent employment elsewhere, however those with knowledge of the situation believe it is the focus of his attention for at least the immediate future, and are adamant that he does not intend to undertake another sporting director post in his career.”

“The pair have turned down numerous opportunities to go in-house and replicate the Liverpool model for domestic and continental rivals. Their desire was to run a business that can provide assistance to multiple clients in various divisions, potentially transitioning to different sports. Existing and prospective club owners have already shown interest in contracting Ludonautics, which has lined up high-level staff for a project that is likely to properly get off the ground in 2024.”

Ornstein’s report indicates it’s improbable that Edwards will be taking charge of affairs at United, but his presence in the directors’ box will give fans hope that he could be persuaded to answer the call.

