Video shows Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be out for a few months through injury, several sources claim

A video has sparked fears that Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be out for a couple of months due to a hamstring injury.

While official news outlets have remained mum on the subject, INSIDER UNITED posted on X last night that the 25 year old is expected to be out for a couple of months due to a hamstring injury.

🚨 Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for at least a couple months, (Hamstring) — INSIDER UNITED (@YO_INSIDERUTD) September 17, 2023

Renowned vlogger Mark Goldbridge followed up with a post claiming that Wan-Bissaka is ruled out for two months.

Wan Bissaka reportedly out for 2 months. We aren't cursed, we're just run badly. No team should have that amount of injuries this early in the season. I'd say the volume of games they had to play with a small squad last year is catching up with them all — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 17, 2023

Such posts come after Hannah Nicholls, a panellist on the Absolute Football Podcast, posted a video on X that appeared to validate these fears.

Bruno, Rashford, Martinez, Dalot, Wan Bissaka, Pellistri, Gore leave OT 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tVomvurAqX — han (@unitedhan) September 16, 2023

In the video, several Man United players were filmed leaving Old Trafford after Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brighton.

Among them was Wan-Bissaka, who appeared to be limping.

In a move that perplexed United fans, manager Erik ten Hag put Wan-Bissaka on the bench for the Brighton game, bringing him on during the final five minutes of regular time.

When asked about the right-back’s absence from the starting XI, Ten Hag revealed that Wan-Bissaka was ill during the week and was, therefore, not fully fit.

Should Wan-Bissaka indeed be sidelined, his absence would be sorely felt by a struggling United side.

Prior to the international break, the full-back was one of the most impressive United players during the bitter defeat to Arsenal, making five successful tackles and ultimately coming out on top in six of his seven ground duels.

Aside from his clear impact on the team, the English national’s absence also poses a challenge for United as they continue to face a growing list of injuries.

Fellow full-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both sidelined, resulting in the club’s decision to bring in left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan to fill in.

United fans will hope that the Wan-Bissaka injury claims are false, particularly as United gear up to face Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League group stage match on Wednesday night.