Borussia Dortmund have no interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho amidst his Man United troubles



Borussia Dortmund are currently not interested in bringing back Jadon Sancho to Signal Iduna Park even as the player struggles with disciplinary issues at Manchester United.

Last week, United confirmed via an official statement that Sancho had been banished from the first team and would train alone until further notice.

After Erik ten Hag told reporters on September 3 that Sancho was left out of the travelling squad that made its way to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates due to poor training performances, Sancho took to social media to refute his manager’s claims.

The Englishman essentially branded Ten Hag a liar and insisted he was being made a scapegoat.

The situation rumbled on during the international break.

Following clear-the-air talks between the two, Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag when asked to do so, hence his axing from the squad.

It’s understood that the 23-year-old will not be re-integrated into the team until he says sorry to the United boss.

Sancho was absent during his side’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Saturday.

He was pictured watching an U-18 game earlier that day.

https://x.com/_peoplesperson_/status/1703019591549489192?s=20

The winger’s uncertain situation with the Red Devils has apparently prompted the attention of rival clubs in Europe.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Barcelona were monitoring events with a view to possibly swooping in for Sancho in January.

There were suggestions that Borussia Dortmund were also keen on reuniting with their former player but according to BILD, this is not the case as it stands.

BILD reports that Sancho is “not an issue” for Dortmund.

