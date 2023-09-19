Bruno Fernandes involved in heated altercation with Scott McTominay



In a shocking turn of events, Manchester United’s dressing room witnessed a fiery confrontation following their dismal 3-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford last Saturday.

According to The Sun, Bruno Fernandes, midfielder Scott McTominay, and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were at the centre of a heated bust-up, leaving fans and pundits alike stunned.

The defeat itself was a bitter pill for Manchester United supporters to swallow.

They had witnessed their team being entirely outclassed by Brighton, a side many considered an underdog.

Robert de Zerbi’s Seagulls dominated the match with their superior coaching and tactics, leaving fans in disbelief as to how a team like Brighton could boss the game at Old Trafford.

With the Champions League opener against Bayern Munich looming, United faces a tough test.

The dressing room confrontation may serve as a wake-up call for the team to rally behind their manager and regroup for the challenges ahead.

While the defeat to Brighton was undoubtedly a low point, fans must remember that the team’s success depends on unity and support, both on and off the pitch.

As the Red Devils gear up for their European campaign, they must focus on finding solutions and working together to overcome adversity.

Only time will tell if Ten Hag can lead Manchester United to the glory days of the past, but one thing is clear: the road ahead will not be without its challenges, and the team must unite to face them head-on.