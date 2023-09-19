Champions League press conference: Injuries have robbed Erik ten Hag chance to have settled XI



An injury-ridden Manchester United are set to take to the field against Bayern Munich in their return to the Champions League.

As many as ten players are sidelined with former skipper Harry Maguire the latest to join the ever-growing list.

“He [Maguire] had some complaints and we have to see how bad it is. He finished the training but he was not able to travel,” manager Erik ten Hag said during the pre-match press conference.

Elaborating further on his side’s injury travails, Ten Hag even went as far as claiming he has hardly ever got a settled playing XI during his tenure at Old Trafford.

“One thing is true: from the start of last season I don’t think I ever started with, in my opinion, the best starting XI.

“There was always injuries. We always got results apart from the period that we are in now. I have experienced it in the past and managed it.

“You have to deal with it. I like these situations because you have to handle it and know what to do, and that is focusing on the process.”

The manager insisted the squad depth is adequate enough to handle the situation. “Of course it is a concern. That is why we added to the squad with depth. The squad can deal with it.”

United have lost three of their opening five games in the Premier League for the first-time ever and their performances have been dismal.

They are languishing in 13th place and their defeat at the hands of Brighton ended their superlative home record which started last season.

Recent results have heaped a ton of pressure on Ten Hag but he denied to need for a reset and claimed his side are showing signs of improvement but they need more consistency.

“We don’t feel that we need a reset. We are in a process. In part of the games, we played very good, but also below our levels.

“What we have to demand is to be consistent, so we have to step-up for 90-plus minutes.”

United are set to face the Bundesliga champions for the first time in nine years with their last competitive fixture coming back in April 2014.

The Bavarian giants’ record in the competition is formidable, and they are unbeaten in their last 34 group games.

They come into the contest on the back of a 19-match winning run in the opening group stage game.

Ten Hag praised their set-up and abilities while also sneakily admitting there are gaps for his side to exploit, they can.

“I think they have very attractive players, who are very skillful. You cannot be unfocused for a split second. They have so much individual class.

“They also do sometimes leave you spaces. We know Bayern, especially in the Champions League, they are very strong at home. But we are looking forward [to it] as we like a challenge.”