Harry Maguire set to miss Bayern Munich clash through injury as travelling squad is named



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will not be able to count on the services of former skipper Harry Maguire for Wednesday’s mouth-watering Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

United have the unenviable task of trying to make amends by beating Bayern, following their defeat at the hands of Brighton on Saturday.

Faced with an injury crisis, Ten Hag is limited in certain positions.

United have confirmed via the club’s official website that 21 players made the trip from Manchester to Munich on Tuesday afternoon.

In the goalkeeping department, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek were part of the travelling contingent.

In defence, Ten Hag will be able to choose from a pool of players consisting of the likes of Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans.

As per United, “Harry Maguire will miss out on the trip due to injury, as his name is added to a list of Reds’ absentees.”

The midfield stars who made their way to Germany ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena are Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Scott McTominay, Dan Gore and Hannibal Mejbri.

Hannibal is of course coming off the back of a first Premier League goal scored against Brighton.

His fantastic strike, scored with slightly over 15 minutes of normal time left, gave United hope of mounting a comeback against the Seagulls but unfortunately, the team failed to stage any meaningful fightback.

With Antony and Jadon Sancho currently out of action due to completely different reasons, Ten Hag will be reliant on Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Omari Forson.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane trained with the rest of their teammates after relatively lengthy periods on the sidelines.

However, it seems that the pair are still not quite ready yet to play such a high-intensity game.

