Kobbie Mainoo involved in individual training as he nears full fitness



Manchester United are all battered and bruised as they prepare for their return to the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Injuries are threatening to derail the season as early as September with former skipper Harry Maguire added to the list just prior to the team’s departure to Munich.

During the pre-match press conference, manager Erik ten Hag spoke about how injuries have stopped him from picking a settled XI since taking over the club’s reins.

Injury issues slowly improving

While United will need to pull out something extraordinary from the hat considering Bayern’s Champions League record at home, there is hope that the injury crisis is improving.

The Peoples Person reported that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane were spotted training and could make the Premier League game against Burnley at the weekend.

The midfield is in shambles at the moment with Casemiro badly in need of help with Christian Eriksen struggling with off-the-ball defensive duties.

Kobbie Mainoo has announced his return is imminent via Instagram… 📲 Bossed Declan Rice in preseason and is still only 18 years old, a proper talent who will have a big impact in games for #MUFC this season! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IBQfpcDwwD — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 19, 2023

Sofyan Amrabat was spotted training on his own and while that might mean the Moroccan is close to his debut, he will require time to acclimatise to life in the Premier League.

Ten Hag had trialled academy starlet Kobbie Mainoo in the defensive midfield position and he even started in the pre-season game against Real Madrid.

That highlighted the manager’s intention of using him, especially in the big away games, and Ten Hag had highlighted how important Mainoo is set to be for the team.

Mainoo back in individual training

And now the club’s media team have officially reported that the youngster is back training on the grass as he nears a return to full fitness.

“Mainoo enjoyed the trust of Erik ten Hag in pre-season and started the friendly with Real Madrid, only to be hurt in the opening exchanges during a freak collision with Rodrygo.

“The 18-year-old took part in an individual light running exercise as he strives to make his way back, after impressing in the United States.”

Ten Hag will be pleased when he can get his full complement of midfielders available again, especially with so many players missing in defence and on the right-wing.

