Latest injury update indicates Bayern Munich mainstays likely to be available for Manchester United clash



Bayern Munich will have key stars back to full fitness as the German giants prepare to face off against Manchester United on Wednesday.

The Red Devils will be visiting the Allianz Arena to take on the German champions as the Champions League gets underway.

As reported by the Manchester United official site, Bayern will be boosted by the return to full fitness of several key players.

Portuguese international, Raphael Guerreiro, has been out with a calf injury since July but has now returned to training. There is no clear indication as to whether he is expected to play a role in Wednesday’s game, however.

The 29-year-old defender has yet to play for the Bavarian giants after signing for them in the summer.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer continues his recovery after suffering a broken leg in a skiing accident last year.

But players who could definitely be returning to face United include Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman.

Against Bayer Leverkusen, the veteran midfielder was withdrawn as was the French winger.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed that Kimmich’s withdrawal was merely a precaution, and the midfielder is expected to be fit for this game.

Tuchel is quoted as having said, “Joshua had an inflamed tendon and we didn’t want to take any risk with him.”

“The medical team clearly said he could only play 60 minutes and that’s why we brought him off in the 60th minute.”

Similarly, Coman who suffered a muscle injury is expected to be fit enough to play a part in the game.

Ironically, however, Tuchel himself will not be available for the game as he will be serving out a touchline suspension.

On the United side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been confirmed to have picked up an injury when he came on in the dying minutes of last Saturday’s defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

