Lee Sharpe reveals how night out with Dwight Yorke resulted in Manchester United signing

Manchester United’s 1998-99 season remains the most historic in the club’s history with Sir Alex Ferguson’s men securing the Treble.

Having been signed during the summer window, Dwight Yorke played a key role in United’s incredible campaign, ending the season as the team’s top scorer.

However, things could have been very different for Yorke and United if it wasn’t for a night out with former United man Lee Sharpe.

As reported by The Sun, Sharpe recalled a boozy night on tiles with the then-Aston Villa man, who was weighing up his options away from the Midlands club.

Sharpe says the striker was asking questions on Sir Alex Ferguson and United until the small hours before he eventually called it a night.

“We ended up going somewhere. He was just pecking my head about United and Fergie. He was talking about Fergie and what it’s like at United. It got to six in the morning and I’m like, ‘Yorkey, I’ve got to go, I’m done,'” said Sharpe.

Then came the key revelation from Yorke who, according to Sharpe, had a meeting planned with Spanish giants Barcelona in just a few hours time but had decided he was signing for United.

“Thanks for the info, I didn’t tell you but I chatted to Fergie last week and I’m supposed to be meeting Barcelona at nine am – I think I’ll give that a miss and sign for United,” he said.

Sharpe was, naturally, left in shock that he and Yorke were still in the bar three hours before his meeting with Barca but Yorke’s mind was made up.

“I’m like, ‘you’re telling me now at six am that you’re supposed to be meeting Barcelona at nine!” Sharpe added.

The decision turned out to be the right one for Yorke who enjoyed an incredible spell at United, winning three Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League and FA Cup during his four year-stay in Manchester.

Yorke’s relationship with Andy Cole will be forever remembered by United fans as the pair terrorised defences across Europe.

The Trinidad born-striker scored 65 goals in his 152 games for the club, before leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 2002.

