Man United CEO Richard Arnold grilled by unhappy staff in no-holds barred meeting



Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold fielded a number of tough questions from unhappy club staff over a number of issues that have damaged the Red Devils’ reputation in recent weeks.

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that Arnold moved to reassure United’s employees that all is well as he addressed multiple controversial topics.

The respective situations of Mason Greenwood and Antony apparently dominated the meeting.

United had provisionally planned to bring Greenwood back after a seven-month internal investigation.

However, the 20-time English champions were forced to reconsider and make a U-turn following intense backlash and outrage from the public.

The Englishman completed a loan switch to Getafe on transfer deadline day. He made his debut on Sunday when he came from the bench to inspire his side to a 3-2 win against Osasuna.

Antony is currently on a leave of absence as he deals with allegations brought forward against him. He has been accused by more than one victim of assault, causing bodily harm and issuing threats.

McGrath says, “Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held an extraordinary meeting on Monday to address staff unhappiness over a variety of issues this season, including the handling of Mason Greenwood and Antony.”

“Staff at United were invited to put anonymous questions to Arnold, which were addressed at a Zoom meeting in the afternoon.”

“The meeting was described as no-holds barred and the tough line of questioning reflects the morale and anxiety around Old Trafford where they have been engulfed by issues off the field and have lost three out of five games to leave them in the bottom half of the Premier League.”

Arnold is understood to have defended the manner in which the Greenwood inquiry was handled and insisted that a final verdict was only reached after all the facts were considered.

He also told staff that despite a poor start to the Premier League campaign, he is confident that results will improve soon and that the summer signings will come good.

