Manchester United contact Villarreal rising star Álex Baena over summer move



Manchester United have started the new Premier League season in dismal fashion, losing three out of five for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Despite six additions over the summer, United seem to be slipping into the same phase of mediocrity every post-Sir Alex Ferguson manager has failed to correct.

United are currently placed in a disappointing 13th place in the Premier League table with Erik ten Hag under pressure to deliver positive results.

United need attacking reinforcements

With the futures of attacking stars such as Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Donny van de Beek uncertain, and with the club struggling to score goals, it is imperative that Ten Hag keeps strengthening up front.

United’s current issues with regards to finding the perfect alternative right-winger points to the need for a player who can play all across the frontline and occupy different roles as per the requirements of the team.

And as per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Villarreal’s Álex Baena is a realistic target with United already reportedly in touch with the player’s entourage.

“Manchester United have already contacted Baena’s entourage, who at only 22 years old has already become one of the great players in the First Division, which has earned him his debut with the Spanish team.

“If Manchester United want Álex Baena, they will have to put 60 million euros on the table, a non-negotiable figure for Villarreal who are going through a good financial moment.”

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 12 times and assisted a further six while playing on both wings and as the number 10 and even in central midfield, highlighting his versatility.

Baena, a surprise target

The fact that he can play in midfield as well as up front could be key with United regularly suffering from player injuries and lack of depth on the bench.

Baena was his club’s third top-scorer and Villarreal are known to be willing to part with their talents if the price is right.

This past summer, they raised more than €100 million with the sales of Pau Torres, Nicolás Jackson, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Whether Baena is what the club requires will depend on a lot of external factors related to the futures of both United’s troubled wingers.

For now, Ten Hag will be hoping his team can get their season back on track with a famous result in Munich against Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday.

