Manchester United’s close ties with SEG agency raises eyebrows



Manchester United’s recent transfer activities have attracted attention not only for the players signed but for the increasing influence of the Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) agency in these dealings.

As reported by Mail Sport, there are growing concerns within the club’s staff regarding the escalating involvement of Erik ten Hag’s agent, Kees Vos, and SEG in United’s transfer market decisions.

SEG, a Netherlands-based firm with over 600 athletes under its management, has seen its involvement at Old Trafford grow significantly since Ten Hag’s appointment as manager in May 2022.

This relationship has been further deepened by the employment of Ten Hag’s son, Nigel, as an analyst at the agency.

During the recent transfer window, United splashed out £178 million on new signings, and SEG played a pivotal role in several of these transactions.

The agency notably represented Rasmus Hojlund in his £72m switch from Atalanta to United and was instrumental in United’s loan negotiation for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Moreover, the agency oversaw the transfer of young talent Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht soon after he joined them.

The relationship between United and SEG isn’t an isolated instance.

The firm, recognised globally, has previously facilitated transfers of Dutch stars like Robin van Persie, Memphis Depay, and Daley Blind to United.

Interestingly, despite the prominent involvement of SEG in recent times, none of the 45 intermediary transactions published by the FA between February 2022 and January 2023 list the agency.

Many in the football world have taken note of this closeness. Some agents express frustration, feeling sidelined in potential deals because of SEG’s connection with Ten Hag.

In defence, sources from United maintain that it’s common for significant clubs to have preferred ties with specific agencies, which often yield benefits in the transfer market.

As for now, Manchester United’s leadership seems unperturbed by these murmurs, reaffirming their trust in the current system.