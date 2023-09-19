Mason Mount and Raphael Varane back in training ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane are back in training with the rest of the first-team squad after the pair had been sidelined through injury.

The club released an official statement this afternoon confirming that both players are back on the training pitch, thereby validating Erik ten Hag’s previous claim that the pair would be back from injury soon.

While the pair were part of team training, there is still no guarantee that they will be part of the matchday squad for the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Fans hoping for the pair’s swift return from injury were boosted when BBC Sport‘s Simon Stone posted a photograph on X (formerly Twitter) that showed both Mount and Varane on the training pitch at Carrington with the rest of the first team.

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that new arrival Mount had been targeting the Bayern game for his return from injury.

The English midfielder played just two Premier League matches for United before suffering a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for over a month.

Upon his return to action, Mount will hope to provide his first-ever goal contribution for United, thereby appeasing his critics.

Centre-back Varane came off injured during United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman’s eventual return will be warmly received by the Old Trafford faithful, particularly as United battle with what appears to be an ever-expanding list of injured players.

Varane’s absence was sorely felt during United’s subsequent 1-3 loss to Arsenal, during which defensive pair Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans conceded two goals in the space of five minutes in added time.

Last Saturday, the United defence capitulated yet again without Varane in their ranks as they suffered a humiliating 1-3 loss to Brighton at home.

United will face Bayern on Wednesday before playing away at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, meaning that the team will want as many players as possible to be fit for selection in order to prevent player fatigue and any further injury concerns.

