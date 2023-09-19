Matt Hargreaves hoping to change Manchester United’s transfer culture

Manchester United’s endured another topsy-turvy transfer window this summer, making four permanent signings alongside two loan deals. However, the club struggled to offload players.

The difficulty in moving on some of the current crop is largely down to the inflated contracts handed to first team players in previous years.

United have been poor negotiators in the market for over a decade, buying players for high prices while hardly ever selling stars for a profit, leaving the club desperately behind their Premier League rivals.

Matt Hargreaves is the man charged with changing United’s performance in the market, having taken on the role of Director of Football Negotiations in June.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, Hargreaves is ready for the challenge and feels he can change United’s strategy, after years of over paying for players.

Hargreaves has joined the ranks at Old Trafford after a hugely successful spell with global sport brand Adidas.

United became aware of his work during negotiations for their kit deal with Adidas, a partnership which has been running since the 2015/16 season.

Despite having no experience with football transfers at this level, Hargreaves is highly thought of in his role and comes with a big reputation.

Having joined in June, Hargreaves was not at the forefront of United’s transfer strategy in this summer but sources say he was still very involved in negotiations.

United spent close to £200 million in the window but do feel they performed well, with three key signings joining before the start of the season.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund were acquired before the new campaign, something United have failed to do in recent years.

However, they were still very active on deadline day with Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Ambrat joining on loan, adding to the permanent signing of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and confirmation of Jonny Evans’ return, on a free transfer.

Hargreaves will be expecting a busy spell during his time at Old Trafford with the United squad still looking a long way from challenging for the top prizes and in need of further additions if they are to begin to bridge the gap.