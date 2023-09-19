Real Betis deny being interested in David de Gea as goalkeeper’s search for new club continues



La Liga giants Real Betis have refuted claims that they are interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Since De Gea’s contract with United expired in June after 12 years of service at Old Trafford, the goalkeeper has been on the hunt for a new club.

He has been linked with a move to a number of teams both in Europe and outside the continent but nothing has come about so far.

A mixture of parties not being able to guarantee De Gea a regular starting berth and an inability to meet his high wage demands have made it difficult for the 32-year-old to find his next destination.

As he is a free agent, the shot-stopper is available to sign for anyone well beyond the close of the transfer window.

There were suggestions Betis were in negotiations with De Gea and his representatives to discuss a potential move but according to Estadio Deportivo via SportWitness, this is certainly not the case.

Betis are currently grappling with an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department.

Their two main stars between the sticks – Rui Silva and Claudio Bravo – are currently out with injuries, hence their desperate need for an emergency acquisition.

However, De Gea is not on their list of possible recruits despite the fact that the Spanish giants would not need to fork out a transfer fee.

Estadio Deportivo insist they’ve received information from “more than reliable sources” that the ex-United star is not a topic of discussion within Benito Villamarín Stadium.

“There is no negotiation underway with the Madrid goalkeeper, with his agents or with his entourage. Neither management, advanced or incipient, nor intention to open it.”

As it stands, De Gea’s wait for a return to action continues.

