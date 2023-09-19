Sofyan Amrabat still not back in full-fledged training

Manchester United return to Champions League action on Wednesday as they travel to Germany to play European giants Bayern Munich.

United’s stuttering start to their Premier League campaign has left Erik ten Hag desperate for a positive start in Europe’s elite competition.

However, the opening fixture in Group A couldn’t have thrown up a more difficult looking start.

Bayern will be favourites on home territory and United are set to make the trip with a depleted first team squad.

Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat is yet to make his debut for the club and, as reported by BBC reporter Simon Stone, is unlikely to be in contention to start tomorrow.

The Morrocan is still training away from the first team as he continues his recovery from injury.

Amrabat training away from main group. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 19, 2023

United’s turbulent start to the new season is partly due to the unbalanced midfield which has allowed opponents to counter with ease.

Amrabat was acquired to help shore up the middle of the park and he would have been a huge asset against a dangerous Bayern side.

The Moroccan seems to be suffering from a back injury which was detected during the club medical which also forced him to miss national team games during the international break.

There is no return date for the 27-year-old but United will be hoping he can start training with the first team as soon as possible.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are likely to be partnered by one of Scott McTominay or Christian Eriksen in the Allianz Arena and winning the midfield battle will be pivotal in United getting a result.

United will be hoping to return to Manchester with at least a point to get off the mark in a tricky looking group which includes Turkish and Danish champions, Galatasaray and Copenhagen, respectively.

