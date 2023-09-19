Thomas Tuchel publicly offers Erik ten Hag support as Man United boss comes under pressure



Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has offered his Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag support following a number of poor results.

United suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Premier League when they lost by three goals to one against Brighton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

So far this season, Ten Hag’s men have lost three of their five clashes in England’s top flight.

Naturally, the Dutchman has come under some pressure with questions being asked of him and his coaching.

Tuchel, who himself was in the Premier League as Chelsea manager before getting sacked unceremoniously spoke to journalists ahead of his side’s game against United on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

The two European giants clash in a Group A Champions League tie.

Tuchel said, “I felt with Man United there was always a lot of noise, a lot of pundits are ex-players from Man United, you have this legacy from Sir Alex Ferguson, which creates a lot of pressure. It tells you you work at a big club, big expectations.”

https://x.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1704128735631626406?s=20

The German coach also spoke at length about the Red Devils’ culture and tradition of nurturing players and cultivating a winning mentality in them.

“I can only assume they coach an environment where players grow and reach their top level. Instil rules and a winning culture. It’s evident to see if I watch Man United.”

He added, ” The results maybe don’t speak the same language but the team is full of quality.”

https://x.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1704129004457119799?s=20

When asked to elaborate on Ten Hag’s impact at United and how the Dutchman has faired so far, Tuchel cleverly refused and insisted that it was not his place to give his verdict on a fellow colleague.

He issued a warning to his players that they cannot afford to be complacent against United.

Tuchel also cautioned against the illusion of control the 20-time English champions give their opponent before hitting them on the break with the pace of their capable forwards like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

