“A lot is going against us”: Erik ten Hag bemoans his team’s misfortunes after Bayern Munich loss



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has indicated that his side need to create their own luck amidst a run of unfortunate results and events on the pitch.

United suffered their third consecutive loss at the hands of Bayern Munich in their opening clash of the 2023/24 Champions League.

The Red Devils’ goals were scored by Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro who grabbed a brace late into proceedings.

After the match, Ten Hag spoke to TNT and explained that when a team scores three goals against an opponent of Bayern Munich’s calibre at the Allianz Arena, some sort of reward is merited.

The Dutchman said, “We have to take at least a point after scoring three goals away.”

“We are in a period where a lot is going against us, but we have to keep going. If you can’t keep going and following the rules, you will concede goals.”

“I’m disappointed because we should stay in the game. If you score three goals at Bayern, you have to take at least a point.”

Ten Hag added, “Mistakes will be made but you have to bounce back as a team. We have to believe that even if there are mistakes that we can make a comeback.”

The 53-year-old coach also opened up about Andre Onana’s error that led to Bayern opening the score just before the half-hour mark.

Onana spoke to the media and took full responsibility for his howler. The Cameroonian went on to say that the team lost because of him.

Ten Hag explained that it was a positive sign that the goalkeeper admitted his culpability in the way events unfolded.

“Of course, he (Onana) knows he has to stop the ball but you see how easy Sane is coming through and that has to do with determination: don’t let players so easily through.

“That is the line you have to cross through. You have to suffer sacrifice in certain situations to stop that and only when we get that in we win games.”

The United boss stated that United will bounce back as a collective unit.

The 20-time English champions will certainly have the chance to do so when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday.

