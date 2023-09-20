Confirmed Man United XI vs Bayern Munich: Facundo Pellistri starts



Facundo Pellistri will start for Manchester United this evening as they attempt the impossible – beating Bayern Munich in Germany in the Champions League.

Manager Erik ten Hag has abandoned the diamond formation he tried against Brighton at the weekend and reverted to the 4-2-3-1 he normally employs.

Andre Onana is in goal.

The back four of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Segio Reguilon have only Jonny Evans as backup, as all the club’s other senior defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia – are injured.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen form the double pivot, with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role.

Scott McTominay drops to the bench. Sofyan Amrabat is still not ready for competitive action and Kobbie Mainoo has only just begun his return from injury.

Donny van de Beek was not registered to play in the competition.

Up front, Marcus Rashford and Pellistri flank Rasmus Hojlund. Antony and Jadon Sancho both remain unavailable due to off-pitch issues.

The substitutes’ bench features some unusual names due to the long list of absentees.

Three goalkeepers are named in reserve – Altay Bayindir, Ton Heaton and Radek Vitek.

As stated above, Jonny Evans is the only defensive backup.

Hannibal, McTominay, Dan Gore, Omari Forson, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial complete the squad.

Kick off at the Allianz Arena is at 8pm.